Aurangabad: Divisional Commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad Urges Voting, Awards Police on Maharashtra State Establishment Day |

Divisional Commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad emphasised that voting is our fundamental right and urged everyone to vote to strengthen our democracy.

He made these remarks during the main flag hoisting function organised at the Deogiri Police Parade Ground on May 1 to commemorate Maharashtra State Establishment Day.

District Collector Dilip Swami, Municipal Commissioner G. Srikant, ZP CEO Vikas Meena, Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, Additional District Collector Dr. Arvind Lokhande, Resident District Collector Vinod Khirolkar, Deputy District Collector Prabhoday Muley, Deputy Returning Officer Devendra Katke, and others were present.

Initially, Ardad hoisted the flag, followed by the national anthem and national song. The police conducted a guard of honour. Residents, ex-servicemen, social activists, people’s representatives, government officers, and students attended in large numbers.

Ardad presented the Director General of Police insignia to police officers and policemen for their meritorious services. The awardees included SP Sandeep Palve, PI Sambhaji Pawar, Krishnachandra Shinde, ASI Ashok Gangawane, Kailas Kamthe, Sandesh Kirtikar, Santosh Ufale, Anil Bhavsar, Suresh Nawale, Vishwas Shinde, Vijay Kurkure, Navnath Khandekar, Siddharth Thorat, Nadim Shaikh, Namdev Shirsath, Shrad Zond, Kasim Shaikh, Dnyaneshwar Pagare, Kishor Kale, Rajkumar Jonwal, Milind Ippar, Bhimraj Jiwade, Vijay Karpile, Gaurav Jogdand, Vilas Sundarde, Nitish Ghodke, Ravindra Kharat, and Gopal Sonawane. Similarly, talathi of Maliwada, Yogesh Pandit, was felicitated with the Ideal Talathi Award.

The tricolour was hoisted at the District Collectorate on Maharashtra State Establishment Day. District Collector Dilip Swami, Additional District Collector Dr. Arvind Lokhande, Resident District Collector Vinod Khirolkar, Deputy Returning Officer Devendra Katke, and others were present.

Students enthralls voters through street play

Girl students from Shrinath College of Pharmacy captivated voters and raised awareness about voting through a street play at the Women Voters Convention held at Saint Francis High School on Tuesday. The convention targeted women voters from the Aurangabad (West) assembly constituency.

The street play conveyed the message that voting is a fundamental right for women.

District Collector Dilip Swami praised the students for their excellent presentation of the play. Returning Officer Archana Khetmalis, Nodal Officer Sudarshan Tupe, Education Officer Jayashree Chavan, Tehsildar Ramesh Munlod, Project Director Chandansingh Rathod, Block Development Officer Dipali Thavare, and other dignitaries were present.

Swami emphasized the importance of women's participation in ensuring a strong democracy. "They should also inspire their family members and residents of their locality to vote in the elections. No development can be accomplished without the participation of women," he added.