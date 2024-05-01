Aurangabad: CSMC Cracks Down on Encroachment, Clears Old City Roads |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's (CSMC) anti-encroachment squad initiated a drive against encroachment in the old city, clearing city roads. During the two-day drive on Monday and Tuesday, hawkers were removed, platforms demolished with JCBs, and handcarts seized. Now, roads are free of hawkers, facilitating vehicle traffic.

Roads from Shahgunj to City Chowk and from City Chowk to Gulmandi were cleared. Cloth and flower shops had encroached on roads in Attar Galli and Rangar Galli. The corporation marked encroachments on Friday, instructing encroachers to remove them or face seizure starting Monday.

Many traders complied, but some didn't, prompting the squad, under strict police supervision, to initiate the drive. On Tuesday, handcarts of cloth, fruit, and other hawkers were seized in the Shahgunj area. Vehicles used for selling products were also seized. Some shopkeepers had extended their shops onto roads with platforms, which were demolished using JCB machines.

Later, a similar action was taken on the road from City Chowk to Gulmandi, clearing it for traffic.

Initially, shopkeepers opposed the action, but they relented after officers warned of legal consequences. The action was taken by order of administrator G Srikanth.