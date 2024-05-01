 Aurangabad: CSMC Cracks Down on Encroachment, Clears Old City Roads
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAurangabad: CSMC Cracks Down on Encroachment, Clears Old City Roads

Aurangabad: CSMC Cracks Down on Encroachment, Clears Old City Roads

Roads from Shahgunj to City Chowk and from City Chowk to Gulmandi were cleared. C

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Aurangabad: CSMC Cracks Down on Encroachment, Clears Old City Roads |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's (CSMC) anti-encroachment squad initiated a drive against encroachment in the old city, clearing city roads. During the two-day drive on Monday and Tuesday, hawkers were removed, platforms demolished with JCBs, and handcarts seized. Now, roads are free of hawkers, facilitating vehicle traffic.

Roads from Shahgunj to City Chowk and from City Chowk to Gulmandi were cleared. Cloth and flower shops had encroached on roads in Attar Galli and Rangar Galli. The corporation marked encroachments on Friday, instructing encroachers to remove them or face seizure starting Monday.

Many traders complied, but some didn't, prompting the squad, under strict police supervision, to initiate the drive. On Tuesday, handcarts of cloth, fruit, and other hawkers were seized in the Shahgunj area. Vehicles used for selling products were also seized. Some shopkeepers had extended their shops onto roads with platforms, which were demolished using JCB machines.

Read Also
Aurangabad: CSMC Initiates Drive to Clear Encroachments in Old City Area, Traders Given Time Till...
article-image

Later, a similar action was taken on the road from City Chowk to Gulmandi, clearing it for traffic.

Initially, shopkeepers opposed the action, but they relented after officers warned of legal consequences. The action was taken by order of administrator G Srikanth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aurangabad: CSMC Cracks Down on Encroachment, Clears Old City Roads

Aurangabad: CSMC Cracks Down on Encroachment, Clears Old City Roads

PHOTOS: Maharashtra Foundation Day Celebrated in Pune, Marathi Bhasha Bhawan Inaugurated at SPPU

PHOTOS: Maharashtra Foundation Day Celebrated in Pune, Marathi Bhasha Bhawan Inaugurated at SPPU

Pune Municipal Corporation in Full Swing for Pre-Monsoon Drain Cleaning by May 15

Pune Municipal Corporation in Full Swing for Pre-Monsoon Drain Cleaning by May 15

Hatkanangale Gears Up for Four-Cornered Contest in Maharashtra Farm Heartland

Hatkanangale Gears Up for Four-Cornered Contest in Maharashtra Farm Heartland

Satara Showdown: Descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vs. Mathadi Workers' Representative in...

Satara Showdown: Descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vs. Mathadi Workers' Representative in...