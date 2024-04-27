Aurangabad: CSMC Initiates Drive to Clear Encroachments in Old City Area, Traders Given Time Till Monday |

The City Chowk, Attar Galli, Rangar Galli, Gulmandi and other places in the old city have been grappling with the encroachment everywhere. The residents on several occasions had even made complaints about the encroachments with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

Taking cognisance of the complaints, the CSMC anti-encroachment squad led by Additional Commissioner Santosh Wahule, initiated a drive in the old city and marked the encroachments, the official said on Saturday.

The marking was made as per the map of the Town Planning department. The squad directed the encroachment holders to remove the encroachments on their own.

Temporary sheds, handcarts on road

The main market of the city is situated in the old city at Gulmandi, Rangar Galli, Attar Galli, City Chowk and other areas. The shopkeepers and the hawkers have encroached the roads by erecting temporary sheds and handcarts on the road.

People from morning to late at night are engaged in shopping on these roads. People going on these roads on vehicles have to face terrible inconvenience due to the encroachment.

Before April 14, CSMC took severe action against the encroachments in Gulmandi, still the menace of the hawkers in this area has not reduced. The similar situation is seen on City Chowk to Rangar Galli road and the residents had made several complaints in this regard.

Wahule along with the officers of the anti-encroachment squad inspected the entire area. As per the old city development map, the marking was done after measuring the width of the road.

The traders were asked to remove the encroachment on their own or the squad will remove and take away the encroachment. The drive to clear the road will start on Monday and the encroachment will be seized, which will not be returned to the owners, Wahule said.