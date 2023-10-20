Pune Railway Station Reinstates ₹5 Per Liter Water Vending Machines After Year-Long Hiatus | Representational image

After a hiatus of nearly a year, officials at the Pune railway station have successfully installed two water vending machines. There had been a substantial demand from passengers for the resumption of this service, primarily due to its affordability, allowing travelers to refill their water bottles for a mere ₹5 per liter.

The Pune railway division, under a new contract, has now installed these two water vending machines on platform No. 1. Indu Rani Dubey, Pune divisional railway manager (DRM), stated, "We have acquired new vending machines with a new contractor in charge, providing passengers with access to fresh water."

Approximately a year ago, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had introduced these two electric vending machines, selling a liter of water for ₹5. However, these machines ceased to function and were temporarily closed down a few months ago.