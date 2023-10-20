Cyclone Tej: IMD Shares Alert On Storm Developing In Arabian Sea; Mumbai, Pune To Witness Cooler Nights

IMD Says Cyclonic Storm Developing In Arabian Sea; Mumbai, Pune On Alert | FPJ Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned about the possibility of a cyclonic storm developing in the Arabian Sea, which is likely to affect Mumbai, Pune and the Konkan.

The agency said the low pressure area formed over the sea is expected to intensify into a ‘depression’ by October 21. “A low-pressure area has formed over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea in the morning of 18th October. To move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression around 21st October,” IMD tweeted.

If a tropical storm is formed, it will be called ‘Tej’, according to a formula followed for naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region.

Cyclone formation from October to December is common in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea due to elevated ocean temperatures. Currently, the likelihood of the system becoming a cyclonic storm is not very high.

Low Pressure Area Formed In Arabian Sea

According to an IMD official, a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Lakshadweep region has been noticed, and a low-pressure area is likely to be formed, PTI reported earlier this week.

“As of now, the probability of this system intensifying into a cyclonic storm is not very high. The models have yet to confirm it. There is no unanimity in the model forecasts so far. We will have to wait for a few more days for a clear picture to emerge,” the news agency quoted an official as saying.

The weather agency has also advised fishermen in Maharashtra and south Gujarat to avoid venturing into the sea. According to a report by Money Control, certain models suggest the possibility of the storm heading towards the Gujarat coast.

According to reports, due to the cyclonic disturbance, night temperatures in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra are anticipated to drop to a cooler 22°-23° Celsius. Pune will also experience a temperature decrease, ranging from 16°-17° Celsius around October 22-25. Additionally, south Konkan might experience rainfall due to the cyclonic storm.

