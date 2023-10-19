Pune: Special Emblem For SPPU's Platinum Jubilee Unveiled By Eknath Shinde And Ajit Pawar |

In celebration of the Platinum Jubilee Year of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar unveiled a unique emblem on Thursday. The event witnessed the presence of various ministers, including Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi, Pro-Chancellor Dr Parag Kalkar, and President of the Amrit Mahotsav Committee, Rajendra Vikhe Patil. Members of the university and the registrar also joined in the ceremony.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), renowned nationwide, is commemorating its Amrit Mahotsavi year (Platinum Jubilee Year) during the academic year 2023-24. A series of activities and events have been meticulously planned to mark this significant milestone.

One notable highlight of the Amrit Mahotsavi year was this badge competition, inviting participants to submit their designs for the official emblem. The competition was open to all, providing an opportunity for individuals to showcase their creativity and design skills.

