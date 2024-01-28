Pune: Film Industry Is Often Held Responsible For Changing Morals Of Country, Says Amitabh Bachchan | X/@symbiosistweets

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday said that the film industry is often held responsible for the change in the nation's morality, arguing instead that society has always served as an inspiration for cinema.

During his address to the students at the Symbiosis Film Festival in Pune, the 81-year-old screen icon spoke about the criticism the film industry receives as well as the advantages and disadvantages of technological advancement in cinema.

He attended the inauguration ceremony of the festival, organised by Symbiosis International, along with his wife Jaya Bachchan.

"Many times the film industry comes under a lot of criticism and all kinds of accusations that you are responsible for changing the morals of the country and changing the attitude of the people. I'm sure that you know Jaya, who has studied formally at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), would endorse the fact that stories and films are made from experiences that we notice in nature, in the world, in everyday life, and that is what becomes our inspiration," the actor said.

'My father loved the poetic justice aspect of cinema'

Bachchan recalled how his late father, noted poet and writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan, would watch the repeat telecast of many Hindi movies. The actor said his father loved the poetic justice aspect of cinema.

"Cinema in itself has its own power. During the last years of my father's life, every evening he would watch a film on television on cassette. Many times the films that he saw were repeated. I asked him every evening, 'You have watched the film, don't you get bored? What do you find in Hindi cinema?' He said, 'I'd get to see poetic justice in three hours. You and I will not get to see poetic justice in a lifetime.' And that is the learning that cinema gives to all."

'Incorrect to say that South cinema is doing better than Hindi'

Bachchan also lauded Malayalam and Tamil films for their authenticity but said it is incorrect to say that South cinema is doing better than the Hindi film industry.

"Regional cinema has been doing very well. But when we talk to them, they say they are making the same kind of films that we do in Hindi. They just change the dressing so that they look beautiful. A lot of the people I've met said, 'We are remaking your old films, there's 'Deewar', 'Shakti' and 'Sholay' somewhere in all our stories.' Malayalam and some of the Tamil cinema is authentic and aesthetic. This whole idea of pointing fingers at a particular region and saying that unki aachi chal rahi hai humari nahi (they are better than us) is not right," he added.