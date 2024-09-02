Pune Crime: Sister, Brother-In-Law & 2 Others Held In Connection With Former NCP Corporator Vanraj Andekar's Murder | File Photo

The Pune Police has quickly nabbed four suspects just hours after former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator Vanraj Surayakant Andekar, affiliated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, was shot dead in the Nana Peth area on Sunday night. Those held by the police include Andekar's sister Sanjeevani Komkar and his brother-in-law Jayant Komkar.

Pune Crime: Viral Video Shows Over 15 Assailants Targeting Former NCP Corporator Vanraj Andekarhttps://t.co/TRrZqVW5E1#Pune pic.twitter.com/Kgj9toPBDP — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 2, 2024

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjankumar Sharma said, "The incident occurred around 8:30pm when a group of men attacked Andekar near the Doke Talim in the Nana Peth area. Five rounds were fired at him and he was also attacked with long-blade sickles. He was brought dead to KEM Hospital and then his body was sent to the Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem. In this matter, we have arrested four suspects and are searching for others."

Crime stemmed from property dispute

Sharma said the murder reportedly stemmed from a property dispute between Andekar and his sister and brother-in-law. The Komkars apparently believed that the anti-encroachment action against their shop in Nana Peth was ordered by Andekar when he was the corporator. Enraged by this, they allegedly conspired to kill Andekar. The Joint CP stated that when the assailants had come to attack Andekar, his sister, who was standing on the balcony, said, "Kill him. Don't let him go."

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a group of over 15 men arrives at the spot on bikes with weapons. Firing begins immediately, and within a few seconds, the men flee the scene after killing Andekar.

Electricity was cut

Reportedly, the electricity supply in the locality was disconnected before the attack. Speaking about this, Sharma said the police are investigating if this was done on purpose or if was it just a coincidence.

Earlier this year, gangster Sharad Mohol was also shot dead by a group of men, including one of his associates, over a financial dispute in the Sutardara area of Kothrud.

Political reactions

After the murder, several politicians including NCP's leader and former home minister Anil Deshmukh, AAP's Mukund Kirdat spoke on the issue.

"Questions are being raised on the law and order situation in the state...the State Home Minister is not paying attention towards law and order in the state," said Deshmukh.

While city chief of Sharad Pawar group Prashant Jagtap dubbed the incident as another feather in the state home minister’s cap. He added that Koyta and guns are new toys in Pune.

AAP's Mukund Kirdat slammed the government over the rising crime in Pune and said, "The video of former corporator Vanraj Andekar's murder is going viral, the Koyta gang reportedly active in Pune, BJP leaders are meeting with gangsters and accepting felicitations from them, while police are facing attacks. Various elements of the administration are involved in road accidents, and sexual abuse incidents are occurring in schools. The Mahayuti government appears to be reshaping Pune’s identity as a city plagued by crime."