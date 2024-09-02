Pune Househelp's Business Card Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'Professionalism At Its Best' | X/@SHEKARSUSHEEL

You may have seen business cards for engineers, doctors, marketing professionals, etc. But have you ever seen a business card for a househelp? Yes, you read that right. A business card belonging to a househelp from Pune's Bavdhan area has gone viral on social media.

The business card belongs to Geeta Kale, a "Ghar Kaam Maushi" in Bavdhan. On the card, she has listed her chores and their costs. For bhandi (washing utensils), Kale charges ₹800 per month, ₹800 per month for jhadu-pocha (sweeping and mopping), ₹800 per month for kapde dhuna (washing clothes) and ₹1,000 per month for making rotis. If required, Kale is also up for additional chores like dusting, vegetable cutting, etc.

Read Also Pune Crime: Viral Video Shows Over 15 Assailants Targeting Former NCP Corporator Vanraj Andekar

Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) users applauded her professionalism and stated that her charges were pretty reasonable.

A user wrote, "Professionalism personified! Raises the dignity of labour, especially the designation below the name .. so good!"

"I am sure this will become mainstream in the coming days," said another user.

A third user commented, "It is very cool. But if she is working in Mumbai, her payment is just too low. We were paying around ₹500 in 2005 or so..."

Check out the reactions below:

Card made in india for maid in india. — Sundar P Chai (@zippynathan1974) August 31, 2024

Rates seems way too low — Mumbaikar 🇮🇳 (@Mumbaikar1936) August 31, 2024

I remember to have seen such ads in Kochi Kerala few years back that speak volumes of how dignity of labour is given premium in the state — Krishna Pachegonker‏‎ (@skrishhatote) August 31, 2024

Very affordable. Where I live, add 400 Rs for each item listed — Kopeshwar (@khidrapur1) August 31, 2024

She really needs to up her charges 😳 — Meera Damji (@MeeMeera) September 1, 2024