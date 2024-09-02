 Pune Househelp's Business Card Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'Professionalism At Its Best'
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Househelp's Business Card Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'Professionalism At Its Best'

Pune Househelp's Business Card Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'Professionalism At Its Best'

"I am sure this will become mainstream in the coming days," said a social media user

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Pune Househelp's Business Card Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'Professionalism At Its Best' | X/@SHEKARSUSHEEL

You may have seen business cards for engineers, doctors, marketing professionals, etc. But have you ever seen a business card for a househelp? Yes, you read that right. A business card belonging to a househelp from Pune's Bavdhan area has gone viral on social media.

The business card belongs to Geeta Kale, a "Ghar Kaam Maushi" in Bavdhan. On the card, she has listed her chores and their costs. For bhandi (washing utensils), Kale charges ₹800 per month, ₹800 per month for jhadu-pocha (sweeping and mopping), ₹800 per month for kapde dhuna (washing clothes) and ₹1,000 per month for making rotis. If required, Kale is also up for additional chores like dusting, vegetable cutting, etc.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Viral Video Shows Over 15 Assailants Targeting Former NCP Corporator Vanraj Andekar
article-image

Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) users applauded her professionalism and stated that her charges were pretty reasonable.

A user wrote, "Professionalism personified! Raises the dignity of labour, especially the designation below the name .. so good!"

FPJ Shorts
World Deaf Shooting Championship: Check Out India's Medal Tally After Srikanth Dhanush Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Rifle On Day 2
World Deaf Shooting Championship: Check Out India's Medal Tally After Srikanth Dhanush Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Rifle On Day 2
11 Aspirants Die While Undertaking Physical Examination For Jharkhand Police Recruitment Drive
11 Aspirants Die While Undertaking Physical Examination For Jharkhand Police Recruitment Drive
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024 Edition Hits Indian Market at Rs 1.99 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024 Edition Hits Indian Market at Rs 1.99 Lakh
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Public Issue Opens For Bidding On September 9
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Public Issue Opens For Bidding On September 9

"I am sure this will become mainstream in the coming days," said another user.

A third user commented, "It is very cool. But if she is working in Mumbai, her payment is just too low. We were paying around ₹500 in 2005 or so..."

Read Also
Goodluck Cafe, Ganesh Bhel & More: New F&B Outlets Enhance Passenger Experience At Pune Airport...
article-image

Check out the reactions below:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Swargate Metro Station Inauguration & Swargate-Katraj Route Bhoomi Pujan To Be Held Together:...

Swargate Metro Station Inauguration & Swargate-Katraj Route Bhoomi Pujan To Be Held Together:...

Pune Ganeshotsav: PMC Replaces Mobile Immersion Tanks with 550 Static Iron Tanks for Ganesh Idol...

Pune Ganeshotsav: PMC Replaces Mobile Immersion Tanks with 550 Static Iron Tanks for Ganesh Idol...

Pune Assembly Polls: Murlidhar Mohol Assigned To Oversee Kasba Peth, Parvati & Pune Cantonment...

Pune Assembly Polls: Murlidhar Mohol Assigned To Oversee Kasba Peth, Parvati & Pune Cantonment...

Pune Househelp's Business Card Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'Professionalism At Its Best'

Pune Househelp's Business Card Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'Professionalism At Its Best'

Pune Sculptors Introduce Eco-Friendly Ganesh-Ram Idols Ahead of Ganesh Utsav

Pune Sculptors Introduce Eco-Friendly Ganesh-Ram Idols Ahead of Ganesh Utsav