Goodluck Cafe, Ganesh Bhel & More: New F&B Outlets Enhance Passenger Experience At Pune Airport (PHOTOS)

From Goodluck Cafe to Ganesh Bhel, Pune Airport has got five new food and beverage (F&B) outlets in the security hold area, increasing the total number of dining options to 12. This expansion complements the 18 retail shops already available, significantly enhancing passenger services.

"The newly added F&B outlets offer a diverse range of cuisines, from international dishes to local Pune specialities. These new counters are designed to cater to various tastes and provide travellers with a variety of dining choices, ensuring a satisfying experience before their flights. Highlights include eateries featuring unique Pune flavours, allowing passengers to enjoy the city's renowned culinary delights. The expansion underscores Pune Airport's ongoing efforts to upgrade its facilities and provide a more enjoyable journey for all travellers," Pune Airport authorities said in a press note.

Meanwhile, in a bid to reduce the frisking time of passengers, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will add 16 new check-in counters at the Pune Airport, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol revealed recently.

The Pune MP stated that there are 34 check-in counters at the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) currently, and with the addition of 16 new counters, the tally will rise to 50. The expansion will include an area of 4,000 sqm at an additional cost of ₹25 crore, and it is expected to be completed by March 2025, he stated.

Besides, Mohol recently met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and demanded that Pune International Airport be named after Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

"The state government is positive about the naming of Pune Airport, and soon this proposal will be sent to the central government. After that, a follow-up will be taken up with the central government," the MP wrote on X.

Explaining the naming process, Mohol stated that the proposal comes from the state government to the central government, which then decides on the name. "Hence, as the people's representative of Pune, I have put my demand before the state government," he added.