Good News For Punekars: FLY91's Pune-Sindhudurg Direct Flight Takes Off

In good news for Punekars wanting to experience the scenic beauty of Konkan, regional airline FLY91 has launched its direct flight from Pune to Sindhudurg on Saturday. With this flight, Pune will be connected with the Konkan region for the first time via air.

FLY91's flight IC5302 departs from Pune Airport at 8:05am and arrives at the Sindhudurg Airport at 9:10am. Flight number IC5303 departs from Sindhudurg Airport at 9:30am and arrive at the Pune Airport at 10:35am on Saturdays and Sundays.

Pune Airport on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle wrote, "Pune Airport is pleased to announce that FLY91 successfully operated a flight from Pune to Sindhudurg on 31 August 2024, marking an important milestone in enhancing regional connectivity and launching a new era of improved travel options from Pune Airport. For the first time, Pune Airport is now connected to Sindhudurg by a scheduled airline."

FLY91, the newest addition to India's aviation industry, started its commercial services in March this year. The regional carrier seeks to enhance air connectivity from tier 2 and tier 3 towns across India.

Meanwhile, FLY91 has also launched its Goa-Pune-Goa operations for weekends. Flight IC1376 departs from the Manohar International Airport in Goa at 6:35am and arrives at the Pune Airport at 7:40am. Flight IC1375 departs from Pune Airport at 10:55am and arrives at Goa at 12:10pm. This route is expected to boost tourism and business travel, offering greater convenience for travellers between these two popular destinations.