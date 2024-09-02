Pune Crime: Viral Video Shows Over 15 Assailants Targeting Former NCP Corporator Vanraj Andekar | Video Screengrab

Former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator Vanraj Surayakant Andekar, affiliated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, was shot dead in the Nana Peth area on Sunday night. Vanraj was the son of Bandu alias Suryakant Andekar, a key member of the Andekar gang.

Watch Video:

Pune Crime: Viral Video Shows Over 15 Assailants Targeting Former NCP Corporator Vanraj Andekarhttps://t.co/TRrZqVW5E1#Pune pic.twitter.com/Kgj9toPBDP — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 2, 2024

According to information received, the incident occurred around 8:30pm when a group of men attacked Andekar near the Doke Talim in the Nana Peth area.

"Five rounds were fired at Andekar. He was also attacked with long-blade sickles. He was brought dead to KEM Hospital. Preliminary information indicates that Andekar suffered multiple sharp weapon injuries," said Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a group of over 15 men arrives at the spot on bikes with weapons. Firing begins immediately, and within a few seconds, the men flee the scene after killing Andekar.

The police suspect that the murder was the result of a family dispute or an old rivalry. Reportedly, the electric supply in the locality was disconnected before the attack.

Earlier this year, gangster Sharad Mohol was also shot dead by a group of men, including one of his associates, over a financial dispute in the Sutardara area of Kothrud.