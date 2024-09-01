From Pandal Heights To Noise Limits: PMC Issues Guidelines For Ganeshotsav & Navaratri Celebrations In Pune | Sourced

Ahead of the festivals of Ganeshotsav and Navaratri, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has listed out rules and regulations for the mandals to follow.

In a notification issued on Saturday, PMC Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale stated that new mandals who want to get permits to put up pandals and celebrate Ganeshotsav and Navratri will have to get the same from the nearest police station. In collaboration with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune City Police have launched a scheme called 'Ek Khidki Yojana' for this purpose, he added.

"The height of the pandal should not be more than 40 feet. In case the pandal is above the permitted height, the mandal has to obtain a stability certificate. While erecting pandals and arches, the mandals should take care that they do not hinder the movement of emergency vehicles like fire engines and ambulances as well as passenger buses. Besides, the mandals should ensure that the arches are more than 18 feet in height," said Bhosale.

"The Ganpati idols should be eco-friendly and the mandals should follow the guidelines issued by the Environment Department. Additionally, the mandals should adhere to the rules and regulations given by the police and the local administration," read the notification.

"At the end of the festival, it is mandatory to remove the pandal and arches within three days. If the mandals have dug any pits, they will have to repair them with concrete at their own expense. The mandals have to follow the noise pollution guidelines given by the administration properly in such a way that the music does not disturb local residents," it further added.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) bench in Pune has ordered real-time monitoring of noise around Ganpati pandals and during immersion processions in the city.

"Each dhol-tasha troupe shall not have more than 30 members. Each mandal is allowed loudspeakers with a total capacity not exceeding 100 Watts. Police can seize dhols, tashas, and loudspeakers if violations occur," the order stated.

The Pune City Police, meanwhile, has imposed a 60-day ban on laser beam lights. Last year, during Ganeshotsav, many people suffered eye injuries due to the use of high-beam laser lights during the immersion procession. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar chaired a meeting with prominent mandals and imposed a ban on the use of laser lights during the festival. Following the meeting, Kumar said, "After discussions with Ganesh mandals, we have decided to ban the use of laser beam lights during the immersion process."