Pune Crime: Couple Held For Killing, Decapitating Woman, Dumping Body In Mutha River (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

A couple has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose headless body was found on the banks of a river in Pune's Kharadi area earlier this week.

Watch Video:

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjankumar Sharma said, "The police found the body of a woman, who had been decapitated with her hands and legs severed, on the banks of the Mutha river in Kharadi on August 26, under the Chandan Nagar Police jurisdiction."

"A probe was launched by the Zone 4 and Zone 5 police. A team analysed the missing persons' reports, while another conducted a technical analysis with the help of CCTV cameras. We also deployed drones and took the help of divers in the murder investigation," he added.

While investigating the matter, the police team found a missing person report that had been lodged in Shivajinagar Police Station. Further investigation revealed that the missing woman was Sakina Khan (48), a resident of Shivajinagar, said Sharma.

The investigation revealed that the victim, Sakina, had a dispute with her brother Ashfaq Khan and his wife Hamida over the ownership of a room in a slum in the Shivajinagar area, the Joint CP said, adding they murdered her by strangulation, and in an attempt to destroy the evidence, they decapitated her and dismembered her body.

The couple has been arrested under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing the disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sharma concluded.