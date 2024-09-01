Pune: Vadgaon Sheri Residents Demand Action On Safety, Traffic, Drainage Issues At High-Level Meet | Sourced

In the Vadgaon Sheri Assembly constituency, a significant turnout of residents from Kalyani Nagar, Viman Nagar, and Kharadi was seen as Pune Municipal Commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale and Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil conducted an inspection tour and interactive session on Saturday. This event followed the directives of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who visited the constituency on August 15 to understand local issues firsthand.

The meeting was held at the Bramha Suncity Auditorium and was attended by Vadgaon Sheri MLA Sunil Tingre. Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar (TSKN) raised several critical concerns during the meeting. They urged that residential areas be protected from conversions into commercial establishments, such as pubs and bars, to preserve peace and security. There was a strong call to reinstate the pre-Covid closing times for commercial establishments to reduce late-night disturbances.

"Increased disorder around pubs and bars has raised concerns about women’s safety, prompting calls for stricter regulations and enhanced safety measures," TSKN said. They also highlighted the illegal parking of auto-rickshaws and commercial vehicles in no-parking zones, particularly around arterial roads that are crucial for better airport connectivity from Nagar Road and Kalyani Nagar. Frequent accidents and congestion due to non-adherence to traffic rules were identified as critical issues. "The absence of adequate last-mile connectivity and parking facilities near metro stations was a major concern. Persistent traffic jams, especially during peak hours, is also a significant problem," TSKN added.

Other residents from Viman Nagar and Kharadi brought up the ongoing problem of waterlogging during the monsoon season and inadequate drainage systems. Concerns about property tax discrepancies and the illegal conversion of residential properties into commercial establishments were also discussed. Issues related to encroachments and unruly behavior in public spaces near restaurants were raised, with demands for stricter law enforcement. Specific concerns were raised by residents of Bramha Suncity regarding the increasing stray dog population in the area, which has led to safety concerns, particularly for children and the elderly.