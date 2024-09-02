 Pune Assembly Polls: Murlidhar Mohol Assigned To Oversee Kasba Peth, Parvati & Pune Cantonment Seats; Pankaja Munde Given Shivajinagar, Vadgaon Sheri & Kothrud
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Assembly Polls: Murlidhar Mohol Assigned To Oversee Kasba Peth, Parvati & Pune Cantonment Seats; Pankaja Munde Given Shivajinagar, Vadgaon Sheri & Kothrud

Pune Assembly Polls: Murlidhar Mohol Assigned To Oversee Kasba Peth, Parvati & Pune Cantonment Seats; Pankaja Munde Given Shivajinagar, Vadgaon Sheri & Kothrud

The BJP is yet to assign responsibilities for the remaining two seats in Pune—Hadapsar and Khadakwasla

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Pune Assembly Polls: Murlidhar Mohol Assigned To Oversee Kasba Peth, Parvati & Pune Cantonment Seats; Pankaja Munde Given Shivajinagar, Vadgaon Sheri & Kothrud | File Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra. The party has appointed Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol and Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) member Pankaja Munde to oversee six Assembly seats within the Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

Mohol has been assigned to oversee the Kasba Peth, Parvati, and Pune Cantonment constituencies, while Munde is in charge of the Shivajinagar, Vadgaon Sheri, and Kothrud seats.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Viral Video Shows Over 15 Assailants Targeting Former NCP Corporator Vanraj Andekar
article-image

Currently, the BJP has sitting MLAs in Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Shivajinagar, and Kothrud, while Vadgaon Sheri is with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), one of the constituents of the ruling Mahayuti government. Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar is the MLA in Kasba Peth.

Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to assign responsibilities for the remaining two seats in Pune—Hadapsar and Khadakwasla. Hadapsar is currently with the NCP, while Khadakwasla has a BJP MLA.

FPJ Shorts
'Old Man Has Gone Crazy Again': Netizens Troll Yograj Singh Over His Shocking Comments Against MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev; Video
'Old Man Has Gone Crazy Again': Netizens Troll Yograj Singh Over His Shocking Comments Against MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev; Video
Viral Video Of Pakistani Airline Pilot Cleaning Windscreen Leaves Netizens In Splits
Viral Video Of Pakistani Airline Pilot Cleaning Windscreen Leaves Netizens In Splits
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried
Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales: 1.81 Lakh Cars Sold, 4% Decline from Last Year
Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales: 1.81 Lakh Cars Sold, 4% Decline from Last Year
Read Also
Pune Househelp's Business Card Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'Professionalism At Its Best'
article-image

“Mohol has already started conducting meetings with officials from the Kasba Peth and Parvati constituencies. Munde will soon conduct meetings in the Shivajinagar, Vadgaon Sheri, and Kothrud constituencies,” said Dheeraj Ghate, president of the BJP's Pune unit.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Gears Up for Ganesh Chaturthi: Markets Buzzing with Eco-Friendly Idols, Decoration Material...

Pune Gears Up for Ganesh Chaturthi: Markets Buzzing with Eco-Friendly Idols, Decoration Material...

Pune Crime: Sister, Brother-In-Law & 2 Others Held In Connection With Former NCP Corporator Vanraj...

Pune Crime: Sister, Brother-In-Law & 2 Others Held In Connection With Former NCP Corporator Vanraj...

VIDEO: Heart Reaches Destination Hospital Thanks to Green Corridor Facilitated by Indian Army's...

VIDEO: Heart Reaches Destination Hospital Thanks to Green Corridor Facilitated by Indian Army's...

Pune: PMRDA Repairs Pothole-Ridden Ganeshkhind Road After Monsoon Complaints

Pune: PMRDA Repairs Pothole-Ridden Ganeshkhind Road After Monsoon Complaints

Maharashtra Weather: Floods In Beed, Hingoli; Heavy Rainfall Alert for Marathwada, Vidharbha...

Maharashtra Weather: Floods In Beed, Hingoli; Heavy Rainfall Alert for Marathwada, Vidharbha...