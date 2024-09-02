Pune Assembly Polls: Murlidhar Mohol Assigned To Oversee Kasba Peth, Parvati & Pune Cantonment Seats; Pankaja Munde Given Shivajinagar, Vadgaon Sheri & Kothrud | File Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra. The party has appointed Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol and Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) member Pankaja Munde to oversee six Assembly seats within the Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

Mohol has been assigned to oversee the Kasba Peth, Parvati, and Pune Cantonment constituencies, while Munde is in charge of the Shivajinagar, Vadgaon Sheri, and Kothrud seats.

Currently, the BJP has sitting MLAs in Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Shivajinagar, and Kothrud, while Vadgaon Sheri is with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), one of the constituents of the ruling Mahayuti government. Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar is the MLA in Kasba Peth.

Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to assign responsibilities for the remaining two seats in Pune—Hadapsar and Khadakwasla. Hadapsar is currently with the NCP, while Khadakwasla has a BJP MLA.

“Mohol has already started conducting meetings with officials from the Kasba Peth and Parvati constituencies. Munde will soon conduct meetings in the Shivajinagar, Vadgaon Sheri, and Kothrud constituencies,” said Dheeraj Ghate, president of the BJP's Pune unit.