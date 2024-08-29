 Pune: Youth Waiting to Meet Friend Outside Yerwada Jail Attacked by Gang
Ghorpade and the accused, including Sarode, Londhe, and Yadu, all reside in Bhosari. Rishikesh was waiting outside Yerwada Jail with friends to pick up his friend who was being released.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Youth Waiting to Meet Friend Outside Yerwada Jail Attacked by Gang | Representational Image

A youth was intercepted and beaten up by a gang after he arrived to meet a friend who had just been released from Yerwada Jail. The gang created a scene of terror outside the jail, prompting the Yerwada police to register a case against eight individuals involved in the incident.

Among those charged are Mayur alias Yam Sarode (resident of Bhosari), Dnyaneshwar Londhe, and Yadu (both residents of Godown Chowk, Bhosari). Rishikesh Sunil Ghorpade (age 18, resident of Mohannagar, Bhosari) lodged the complaint at Yerwada Police Station, and Londhe has since been arrested by the police.

Ghorpade and the accused, including Sarode, Londhe, and Yadu, all reside in Bhosari. Rishikesh was waiting outside Yerwada Jail with friends to pick up his friend who was being released. The accused had been trailing Rishikesh and subsequently threatened him. They forced him onto a bike and took him to the premises of the Yerwada Mental Hospital, where they assaulted him. Assistant Police Inspector Takale is leading the investigation.

