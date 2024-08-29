Pune: Gravittus Foundation's 2024 Roundtable Conference with UNICEF Focuses on Early Childhood Development and Child Safety |

The 2024 Roundtable Conference, a prestigious event organized by the Gravittus Foundation in association with UNICEF, bringing together an array of prominent voices to address the urgent and essential topic of Early Childhood Development (ECD). The conference served as a pivotal platform for discussing the significance of nurturing the youngest minds, particularly during the critical first 1000 days of life, when brain development is at its peak.

Among the distinguished dignitaries who attended were Shabana Azmi, a celebrated actress with a powerful voice in social issues; Dr. Medha Kulkarni, a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha; and Suraj Mandhare, the Commissioner of Education in Pune. Joining them were Dr. Amita Phadnis, a renowned pediatrician and neonatologist; Dr. Pramod Jog, former National President of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics; and Tanisha Mukherjee, an actress committed to advocacy. The 2024 Roundtable Conference proved to be a defining moment in the ongoing efforts to elevate ECD on both the national and global agenda.

Azmi Advocates for Balanced Parenting

Actress Shabana Azmi said, "We've heard from experts, but I'm not one myself. So, I can only speak from personal experience, observing what my parents did and what I've seen mothers do with their babies. I feel that today's mothers are often overly conscious of their roles, which may not always be a good thing. In earlier generations, there wasn't this level of concern, yet there was a deep, natural bond of love with children. I believe that treating your child with love and respect is essential, and I'm not sure if the modern "helicopter parenting" style benefits the child.

She further added, "My husband, for example, lost his mother early, had no toys growing up, but he had the freedom to explore and develop his imagination, which he credits for his success as a writer today.

Philanthropist and Entrepreneur Usha Kakade said, "Our Gravittus Foundation's 'Good Touch Bad Touch' project has reached a significant milestone, impacting over 5 lakh students from 1,095 schools. This initiative is crucial in raising awareness about child safety, empowering children to recognize and report unsafe touch." Sanjay Singh, Chief, UNICEF Maharashtra added, "We are here for every child, regardless of their background, ensuring equal opportunities to not only survive but thrive. The first 1,000 days are crucial for lifelong health and development, but if missed, we must invest in adolescence to secure their future."

Dr. Simin Irani, Senior Advisor, Newborn Care, UNICEF Maharashtra said, "Investing in early childhood development is the most valuable investment one can make, as it builds the foundation for a child's entire future." This pivotal initiative serves as a valuable instrument in the prevention of abuse and violence targeting children and raising awareness about child abuse, while highlighting the foundation's effective efforts in providing assistance and support to these children.