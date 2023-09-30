Pune: Cleanliness Drive Planned At 116 Sites In PMC, 64 In PCMC Tomorrow | Photo: Freepik

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have organised large-scale cleanliness drives scheduled for tomorrow at 10am, covering 117 and 64 locations, respectively.

PMC, on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, posted, "Let's make our city garbage-free. Let's dedicate one hour to a cleaner future. On October 1st, let's participate in the #SwachhataHiSeva campaign and contribute to making Pune a cleaner city!"

Similarly, PCMC, on its official X handle, mentioned, "To make our city clean and beautiful, PCMC has organized the 'Ek Taas, Ek Saath' campaign on October 1 at 10 am. We urge all citizens to join in large numbers."

This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal during his Mann Ki Baat episode. He has called upon all citizens to collectively engage in "one hour of shramdaan for swachhata" at 10am on October 1, as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.

In a subsequent X post, he stated, "On October 1 at 10am, we will come together for a significant cleanliness initiative. A Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts. Join this noble endeavor to usher in a cleaner future."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri revealed that more than 6.4 lakh sites across the country have been adopted as part of a nationwide cleanliness drive. He emphasized that the mega drive aims to clean areas vulnerable to garbage accumulation, including railway tracks and stations, airports and their surroundings, water bodies, ghats, slums, market spaces, places of worship, and tourist spots, among others.

Cleanliness drive sites in PMC:

The cleanliness drive is planned at various significant sites in PMC, including Saras Baug, Sihangad College Road, Koregaon Park, Chaturshringi Temple, Taljai Mandir, Bhide Bridge, Lakshmi Road, and Airport Road.

Cleanliness drive sites in PCMC:

The cleanliness drive in PCMC will include sites such as Thermax Chowk, Shagun Chowk, Moshi Ghat, Bhosari Gaon Jatra Maidan, Spine Road Circle, Shivar Garden Chowk, Pimple Gurav Military Ground, PWD Ground, and HA Ground.

