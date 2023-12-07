Pune: Case Registered As Viral Video Shows 9-year-Old Confessing To Alleged Involvement In Atrocity Case | Representational Image

Following the viral spread of a video wherein a minor, allegedly involved in an atrocity case, confessed to the purported crime, the Alephata police station has now registered a case against an unidentified individual, official informed on Wednesday.

A shocking incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Alephata police station a few months ago when an atrocity case was filed against a 9-year-old boy. An unidentified individual posted a video featuring a boy confessing to the atrocity case filed against him, prompting the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials to swiftly approach the police. The incident has resulted in the registration of a case at the Alephata police station.

As per police reports, a 34-year-old individual filed a complaint against the unknown person responsible for uploading the video of the 9-year-old boy on social media. The case has been formally registered under The Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act, 2015. While legal provisions prohibit the disclosure of a minor's identity, the unknown person disregarded this by revealing the boy's identity in the viral video circulated on social media.

Boy was booked in case few months ago

Additional information provided by the police reveals that a few months ago, an atrocity case was filed at the Alephata police station, stemming from a dispute between a minor boy's family and another neighborhood family. Initially, the age of the boy was omitted in the complaint. Subsequent investigation uncovered the boy's minor status.

CWC officials commented, "Upon receiving a written complaint about the viral video, the CWC approached the police. The unknown person not only coerced the boy into making the video but also actively participated in its creation. A letter from the unknown person prompted CWC to review the social media video and involve the police."

Read Also Lalit Patil Escape Case: Two More Pune Police Officials Dismissed

API Sunil Badgujar, the investigating officer, explained, "Three to four months ago, a dispute arose between two families over a minor issue, resulting in a complaint against the family. The boy's age was not initially mentioned in the complaint. Following a police investigation, it was revealed that the boy is a minor and we dropped his name from the complaint. Despite this, an unknown person incited the boy, recorded a video, and shared it on social media."

Senior Police Inspector Yashwant Nalwade emphasised, "In accordance with The Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act, 2015, the identity of the minor cannot be disclosed. However, an unknown person uploaded the video featuring the 9-year-old boy. Our ongoing investigation aims to ascertain the individual responsible for disseminating the video.