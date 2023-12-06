 Pune: PMC To Organise 'Heritage Walk' On December 10 Covering 11 Historical Places - Here's How You Can Register
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC To Organise 'Heritage Walk' On December 10 Covering 11 Historical Places - Here's How You Can Register

Pune: PMC To Organise 'Heritage Walk' On December 10 Covering 11 Historical Places - Here's How You Can Register

The PMC has highlighted that a knowledgeable guide will provide insights into the historical significance of these locations during the walk

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC To Organise 'Heritage Walk' On December 10 Covering 11 Historical Places - Here's How You Can Register | Gaurav Kadam

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is organising a 'Heritage Walk' on December 10, encompassing 11 significant historical sites across the city.

Beginning at Shaniwar Wada, the walk will span landmarks such as Kasba Ganpati, Lal Mahal, Nana Wada, Bhau Rangari Ganpati, Tambadi Jogeswari, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Bhide Wada, Pune Nagar Vachan Mandir, Tulshibaug Ram Mandir, Mahatma Phule Mandai, and Vishrambag Wada.

The PMC has highlighted that a knowledgeable guide will provide insights into the historical significance of these locations during the walk.

Scheduled to commence at 7:00am, participants are advised to assemble at Shaniwar Wada by 6:50am.

Tickets for the walk can be booked through https://heritagewalk.pmc.gov.in/. The ticket prices are ₹300 for Indian citizens, ₹100 for students, and ₹500 for foreign nationals.

Read Also
Pune: Minor Dies After His Uncle's Colleague 'Jokingly' Inserts Air Compressor Into His Rectum In...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meet Aaditi Sawant: Pune Girl Leads Student Movement For Garbage Cleanup; Gram Panchayat Takes...

Meet Aaditi Sawant: Pune Girl Leads Student Movement For Garbage Cleanup; Gram Panchayat Takes...

PHOTOS: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Residents Gather To Pay Tribute To Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar On...

PHOTOS: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Residents Gather To Pay Tribute To Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar On...

Pune: Meta Affirms Commitment To Enhancing Economic Opportunities For MSMEs In Maharashtra

Pune: Meta Affirms Commitment To Enhancing Economic Opportunities For MSMEs In Maharashtra

Pune: PMC To Organise 'Heritage Walk' On December 10 Covering 11 Historical Places - Here's How You...

Pune: PMC To Organise 'Heritage Walk' On December 10 Covering 11 Historical Places - Here's How You...

Pune: One-Day CFO Meet By ICAI Concludes

Pune: One-Day CFO Meet By ICAI Concludes