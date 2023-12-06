Pune: PMC To Organise 'Heritage Walk' On December 10 Covering 11 Historical Places - Here's How You Can Register | Gaurav Kadam

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is organising a 'Heritage Walk' on December 10, encompassing 11 significant historical sites across the city.

Beginning at Shaniwar Wada, the walk will span landmarks such as Kasba Ganpati, Lal Mahal, Nana Wada, Bhau Rangari Ganpati, Tambadi Jogeswari, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Bhide Wada, Pune Nagar Vachan Mandir, Tulshibaug Ram Mandir, Mahatma Phule Mandai, and Vishrambag Wada.

The PMC has highlighted that a knowledgeable guide will provide insights into the historical significance of these locations during the walk.

Scheduled to commence at 7:00am, participants are advised to assemble at Shaniwar Wada by 6:50am.

Tickets for the walk can be booked through https://heritagewalk.pmc.gov.in/. The ticket prices are ₹300 for Indian citizens, ₹100 for students, and ₹500 for foreign nationals.