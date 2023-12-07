Lalit Patil Escape Case: Two More Pune Police Officials Dismissed

Pune Police | File Photo

Police Sub-Inspector Mohini Dongre and Assistant Constable Ramesh Janardhan Kale have been dismissed from their positions due to dereliction of duty. They were on duty when the drug racketeer Lalit Patil escaped from the Sassoon General Hospital on October 2.

The duo was assigned morning shift duty on October 2 at ward number 16 of the Sassoon Hospital. Their dismissal was a result of criminal negligence while on duty on that day when Patil escaped, only to be rearrested later.

In the ongoing case, Pune city police have suspended nine police personnel and dismissed four officers.

Recently, Pune police arrested Dr Pravin Devkate, the medical officer at Sassoon General Hospital, in connection with Lalit Patil's escape.

Investigations revealed Devkate's constant communication with Patil through another accused during the latter's stay at the facility. He allegedly facilitated Patil's escape from the hospital.

This came only a hours after the police arrested Dr Sanjay Kashinath Marsale, the chief medical officer of Yerawada Central Jail. He was charged under Section 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police reports, Marsale allegedly made an irregular decision to shift Patil from the jail to Sassoon Hospital under the guise of treatment.