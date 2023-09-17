Pune: Bhausaheb Rangari Trust's Ganeshotsav To Be Packed and Grand Affair This Year |

The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust has organized social activities along with various programs during Ganeshotsav this year. These programs include health camps, eye donation camp, Atharvashirsha Pathan for women and students and reel competitions.

The Festival Chief of the Bhausaheb Rangari Trust Punit Balan provided information about the ten days of Ganeshotsav events. The Ganeshotsav will commence with a grand procession on Ganesh Chaturthi. Renowned tabla player Vijay Ghate will perform the idol installation at 11:50am. Starting from the next day, there will be visits by school students and Atharvashirsha recitations. Over three thousand students will participate in these events.

Students to visit the pandal

Throughout the ten days of Ganeshotsav, students from various renowned schools will come to pay their respects to Lord Ganesha and visit Bhausaheb Rangari Wada to learn about the historical contributions made byBhausaheb Rangari in the freedom struggle and the inception of public Ganeshotsav.

Health camp to eye donation camp

A health camp has been organized from September 20 to September 26, offering various tests, including blood tests, and an eye donation camp. Additionally, reel competitions have been arranged in the first week, with various prizes for the participants. On September 25, there will be an Atharvashirsha Pathan for women, involving more than two thousand five hundred women. In the evening of September 26, from 6 pm to 8 pm, a live performance will be presented by the famous Chintamani group from Mumbai.

Throughout the ten days of Ganeshotsav, evening aartis will be conducted by various dignitaries from different fields, such as politics, art, and sports, who will visit for darshan at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Bhavan. Several bhajani mandals (devotional singing groups) will also participate in this festival. Punit Balan mentioned that the festival will culminate with a grand immersion procession on Anant Chaturdashi.

