Pune: Pimpri Chinchwad Hosts Grand Shiv Jayanti Celebration For 350th Hindu Empire Year

Representative image

Pune: In a grand commemoration of the 350th Hindu Empire Year, known as the Shiv Rajyabhishek Year, Pimpri Chinchwad city came alive with fervour as organizers orchestrated a monumental Shiv Jayanti celebration.

The event witnessed an impressive display, featuring over 1000 dhols and 350 tashes, expertly played by 55 dhol teams across the city. This vibrant tribute paid homage to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and the enduring Hindu Swaraj symbolized by the saffron flag.

The heart of the festivity was at Bhakti Shakti Smarak, where a spectacular 350-dhol tasha salute was orchestrated in honour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This salute marked both the anniversary of the iconic king's coronation and the conclusion of three and a half centuries since the inception of the Hindu Empire. The commemorative event was meticulously organized by the Akhil Pimpri Chinchwad Shiv Jayanti Coordination Committee and Dhol Tasha Federation, alongside passionate Shiv devotees from the Pimpri Chinchwad area. The crowd of pf over 10,000 had come to witness this.

Read Also Pune: FDA Steps Up To Ensure Food Safety During Ganeshotsav

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)