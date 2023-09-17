Ganeshotsav 2023: Pune Police Boosts Security With 7,000 Cops And 1,800 CCTVs To Welcome Bappa |

As the Ganeshotsav looms just around the corner, the Pune Police is ensuring strict security measures with a deployment of 7000 policemen. This preparation considers potential accidents and untoward incidents.

Starting on Sept 19, the ten-day Ganesh festival begins with 'Chaturthi' and concludes with 'Anantha Chaturdashi.' Thousands of devotees visit city mandals and flock to city markets to buy idols for household celebrations.

Under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Ritesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik, and Deputy Commissioner of Special Branch R Raja, comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place.

Given the anticipated rush in Petha areas of the city during the festival period, the police personnel in civil clothes will be deployed to prevent thefts of mobile phones, jewellery, and other inappropriate activities targeting devotees.

Bomb disposal squads to secure city

5,000 police personnel from the Pune commissionerate, Rapid Action Forces, and crime branch teams will be reinforced by 1,300 police personnel called from police department, 1,000 home guard force personnel, and five units of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF). Police Mitra (citizen volunteers) will also provide support in managing these arrangements.

Throughout the festival, bomb disposal squads will inspect crowded locations, including five revered mandals. These squads, assisted by trained dogs and police personnel, will conduct checks four times a day.

The Pune police have said that in addition to over 1,800 CCTV cameras installed for surveillance in the city.

Traffic Arrangements

Meanwhile, Pune City Traffic Police have said that traffic diversions will be put in place on Shivaji Road on the first day of the festival, adding that dedicated parking spaces will be allotted. On Ganesh Chaturthi — the first day of the festival — traffic diversions will be imposed on Shivaji Road and parking restrictions will be in place on Sinhagad Road which are frequented by a number of people who purchase Ganesh idols that are later installed at mandals or in homes.

The stretch of the Shivaji Road from Gadgil statue to Gotiram Bhaiyya Chowk will be closed to traffic. The alternate routes that commuters can take are via Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk and Kumbharves, or via SG Barve Chowk, Khandojibaba Chowk and Jangali Maharaj Road or via Khude Chowk, Dengle Bridge, Shivaji Bridge and Kumbharves.

On Sinhagad Road, the stretch from Savarkar statue to Samadhan Bhel Chowk will have a no-parking zone on both sides of the road. Parking arrangements have been made from Mitra Mandal Chowk to Patil Plaza, Bajaj Statue to Puram Chowk and from Nilayam Bridge to Sinhagad Road junction.

