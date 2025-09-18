Pune: Babysitters Turn Kidnappers; Childless Couple Abducts 3-Year-Old, Rescued By Pune Rural Police In Punjab’s Ludhiana

Kidnapped Child Reunited With Mother | Sourced

Pune: In a shocking turn of events, the couple responsible for taking care of a 3-year-old boy while his parents were away at work kidnapped the boy and took him to Punjab. The parents complained about this to the Pune Rural Police. Pune Rural Police rescued the kidnapped boy from Punjab. The couple had developed affection for the boy, and as they were childless, they took this extreme measure to kidnap him. Police officials announced the arrests on Wednesday night.

The action was taken by the Detection Branch (DB) of the Ranjangaon MIDC Police Station under the limits of the Pune Rural Police Force. Arjun Kumar Yadav (age 36) and Puja Devi Yadav (age 37) have been detained. Both live in the Ranjangaon MIDC area currently but are natives of Madhepura District in Bihar. They have been charged with the forceful abduction and kidnapping of a child.

According to police reports, the couple was trusted by Kajal Padghan to take care of her son Ayush while she was away at work. However, they kidnapped him and took him to Punjab. Ayush, initially thought to be missing, was confirmed to have been kidnapped. Kajal complained to Ranjangaon MIDC Police on 15th September.

A police official said, "Considering the seriousness of the crime, we started the investigation swiftly. With the help of Bihar Police, it was determined the couple didn’t go to their native place. With the help of technical analysis and a tip-off from sources, it was confirmed they went to Ludhiana in Punjab. A team from Ranjangaon MIDC Police went and arrested the couple. They are in custody."

This action was conducted under the guidance of Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, Addl SP Ramesh Chopade, and SDO (Shirur Division) Prashant Dhole. The police team was led by PI Mahadev Waghmode and included PSI Avinash Thoat, ASI Dattatraya Shinde, Police Constables Umesh Kutwal, Vijay Sarjine, Sanket Jadhav, and others.

Emotions Lead to Serious Crime

The couple had been taking care of Ayush for the last 10 months. Police said both the accused couple and the victim were bonded to each other. The complainant, Kajal, also appreciated their bond before they took the step to kidnap him. The accused couple was produced in Shirur Court.

Police told the court, "The couple used to babysit Ayush when his mother went away for work. They got bonded with each other. The couple themselves were struggling to get pregnant. After a while, when all their efforts to conceive a child were in vain, they decided to have Ayush as their child. In their desperation to have a child, they decided to kidnap him."

Sentimental Reunion

When the couple was arrested, both the accused and Ayush were taken into police custody. The police then produced the trio in court. Kajal, Ayush's mother, who had been distressed due to her child being kidnapped four days ago and missing, saw her child happy and safe with the police.

She told the court that she lives with her brother Bhau Pramod Patil and is a native of Washim District. She said that because both her and her brother worked, she trusted the couple to babysit Ayush but they betrayed her trust. The court heard her plea and gave an instant order to the police to hand the child over to her. When the mother hugged her child, she burst into emotional tears, while the child was glad to reunite with his mother after more than 100 hours of separation.