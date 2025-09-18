Midnight Firing In Pune's Kothrud: 36-Year-Old Man Shot, Four Booked | File Photo

A 36-year-old man was injured in a midnight firing incident near Mutheshwar Temple, Shastrinagar, Kothrud, Pune, officials said on Thursday. The firing occurred after an argument between a group of people standing on the road allegedly did not give way to a two-wheeler, they added.

The injured person has been identified as Prakash Dhumal, who sustained a bullet injury to his right thigh.

The suspects have been identified as Moosa Shaikh, Rohit Akhade, Ganesh Raut and Mayur Kumbhare, and were detained by the Kothrud Police.

According to the police, Dhumal was standing with his friends when the altercation arose over giving way to pass. Over the matter, the argument turned violent, and Mayur Kumbhare allegedly fired a shot into Dhumal's right thigh.

Senior Police Inspector Sandip Deshmane of Kothrud Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the accused fled from the spot after the firing. "The victim has no criminal record. The incident is not related to a gang war. The police are analysing the nearby CCTV footage. However, so far, no footage has been found. The victim is in the hospital and is safe. The four accused have been detained, and the matter is under investigation. Accordingly, action will be taken against them."