 Pune: French Firm Keolis To Operate Upcoming Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Route
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Pune: French Firm Keolis To Operate Upcoming Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Route | Sourced

Keolis, a French-based public transportation company headquartered in Paris, will be handling the operations of the Pune Metro between Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar, which is being developed by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

The third metro line corridor’s management agreement was signed with Keolis by Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL). 

The 23-Km metro line between Shivajinagar and Hinjawadi is developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and has completed trial runs. The services along this route are expected to start by March 2026, as around 87 per cent of the work has been completed.

The total project costs Rs 8,313 crore, of which private companies have invested Rs 1,315 crore, while Rs 4,789 crore has been sourced through loans from financial institutions. The central government will contribute Rs 1224.8 crore as viability gap funding, and the Maharashtra government’s allocation of Rs 90.58 crore. And the upcoming metro route will have 23 stations. 

Commuters, particularly from the Hinjawadi IT Park, will save a lot of time, and the route will connect Shivajinagar, the hub of Pune city. As per the agreement, Keolis will be maintaining 22 metro trains from Alstom, a French multinational rail transport systems manufacturer and ticketing operation on 23 metro stations.

article-image

Moreover, Keolis has announced that it will deploy an all-women fleet of metro pilots on the metro route between Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar. 

