Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Schools Defy National Decline, Record Steady Growth In Student Numbers | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: At a time when UDISE+ data shows declining enrolment in civic schools across India, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) claims it is witnessing a different trend. According to PCMC officials, student numbers in its 134 civic schools are steadily rising, with more girls joining each year, and independent assessments confirming significant improvements in academic outcomes.

Enrolment has grown from 48,153 in 2022–23 to 50,581 in 2023–24 and 50,749 in 2024–25. In the current academic year 2025–26, as of September 8, the number has already reached 54,418 students. Girls continue to form the majority, rising from 24,788 in 2022–23 to 25,902 in 2023–24 and 25,922 in 2024–25.

The rise in enrolments is matched by measurable gains in learning. Quality Council of India (QCI) assessments show that the share of students at the beginner level fell from 28% in 2023–24 to 13% in 2024–25, while those achieving advanced-level proficiency increased from 0.5% to 6%. Early-grade results are particularly encouraging: in Grade 2, beginners dropped from 30% to 7%, while advanced learners jumped from 0% to 25%.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “The rise in girl student enrolment is particularly significant. It reflects the confidence parents have in the safety and quality of our civic schools. The QCI framework has also shown that our focus on academics is yielding results. For us, education and safety go hand in hand, and we are committed to sustaining this momentum through ongoing reforms and initiatives.”

The reforms extend from early years to higher grades. Over 6,000 children in PCMC’s 211 kindergartens have benefited from child-friendly classrooms, with assessments showing a 20–24% improvement in early literacy, numeracy, and motor skills. The Spandan programme is building social-emotional learning and life skills, while the English as a Second Language (ESL) initiative has reached more than 27,000 students, making English a language of confidence. Cultural activities like The Art Box exhibitions and Jallosh Shikshanacha are broadening student horizons, while Bharat Darshan tours are exposing meritorious students to national learning experiences.

Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil said the success is built on consistent planning. “This is not just vision on paper, it is a plan implemented every day. From DBT for school kits to digital classrooms, from libraries and arts teachers to QCI assessments, every reform is visible. Parents can see the difference, and that visibility is now showing up in rising enrolments,” he said.

To ensure safe learning environments, PCMC has also rolled out School Safety Audits as per NCPCR and NCERT guidelines, partnered with the Police Department on Police Kaka and Damini Squad sessions, and collaborated with Muskaan Foundation and Arpan for child protection training. Twenty-three counsellors are now active across schools, while School Management Committees (SMCs) closely monitor safety and child protection measures.

PCMC civic school enrolment trend:

- 2022–23: 48,153 students; 23,365 boys (48.5%); 24,788 girls (51.5%)

- 2023–24: 50,581 students; 24,679 boys (48.8%); 25,902 girls (51.2%)

- 2024–25: 50,749 students; 24,827 boys (48.9%); 25,922 girls (51.1%)

- 2025–26 (till Sept 8): 54,418 students; 26,608 boys (48.9%); 27,809 girls (51.1%)



Academic outcomes (QCI assessments):

- Beginner-level students reduced from 28% to 13%; advanced-level students increased from 0.5% to 6%.

- Early years impact: 6,000+ Balwadi children; 20–24% improvement in foundational learning.

- Key drivers: DBT for school kits, digital classrooms, Saksham teacher training, ESL, Spandan, Jallosh Shikshanacha, Bharat Darshan, classroom libraries, and arts & sports teachers.

- Safety measures: NCPCR/NCERT audits, Police Kaka & Damini Squad, Muskaan Foundation, Arpan training, 23 counsellors, and active SMCs.



Snehal More, Headmistress of PM SHRI PCMC Public School, Mhetrewadi, said, “Our enrolment tells the story of change. From 804 students in 2023–24 to 874 students this year, including a rise in girls from 405 to 458, we are seeing more parents choosing our school with confidence. The PM SHRI scheme has given us facilities on par with private schools, including a robotics and innovation lab, and our students are better equipped through the Saksham initiative.”

Parijat Prakash, Headmaster of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj English Medium School in Kasarwadi, said, “As a school principal, I have seen a remarkable increase in the number of families seeking admission to our government school. For our 80 Junior KG seats, which are filled through a lottery, the number of applications has risen each year. In 2024–25, we had 105 boys and 77 girls applying. This year, applications have already gone up by nearly 20%. Beyond entry-level admissions, we also see parents lining up for lateral entry tokens, with many choosing to shift their children from private schools to PCMC schools. At the same time, we have observed a consistent reduction in drop-out rates. Parents frequently tell us that they prefer government schools, especially when they already have one child enrolled with us. This reflects the growing trust in the quality of education and opportunities being provided by PCMC schools.”