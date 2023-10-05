Pune: Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission & Seventh National Ayurveda Mega-Conference To Be Inaugurated Today |

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the Seventh Shri Vishwa Vyakhyanmala National Ayurveda Mega-Conference are set to be inaugurated on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 10 am. This three-day mega event is being organized by the Shri Sadguru Vishwanath Maharaj Rukadikar Trust Kolhapur in association with Shri Vishwavati Ayurvediya Chikitsalaya & Research Center Kolhapur and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine. The event will take place at Vardhman Sanskrutik Kendra, Kondhwa Road, Bibwewadi, Pune.

Dr. Rakesh Sharma, Chairman of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine's Board of Ethics & Registration, and Vaidya Sameer Jamadagni, Chief Consultant & Trustee of Shri Sadguru Vishwanath Maharaj Rukadikar Trust Kolhapur, shared this information during a press conference. The press conference was attended by Dr. Tushar Saundankar, Trustee, Vaidya Girish Shirke, and Vaidya Prasad Pandkar, Head of the Scientific Committee of Shri Sadguru Vishwanath Maharaj Rukadikar Trust Kolhapur.

ABDM aims to register over 2,000 doctors from Maharashtra on its platform

Dr. Rakesh Sharma explained, "The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is an initiative of the Ayush Mantralaya and executed by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine's Board of Ethics & Registration. This mission will be launched with the participation of Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Member of Parliament, Ulhas Pawar, a Veteran Leader, and Madhuri Misal, a Member of the Legislative Assembly. Authorities from the Ayush Department will also be present. ABDM aims to register over 2,000 doctors from Maharashtra on its platform. This mission will benefit both doctors and patients and will boost the Ayushman Bharat Health Account, initiated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Vaidya Sameer Jamadagni added, "This three-day National Ayurveda mega-conference, free health check-up & guidance camp, and national Ayurveda Expo will take place at Vardhman Sanskrutik Kendra from October 6 to 8, 2023. Experts with over 35 years of experience in Indian Ayurveda will present their insights during the conference. More than 3,000 Ayurvedic doctors and students will participate. Distinguished Professor of Health Sciences and biomedical scientist, Dr. Bhushan Patwardhan, along with veteran Leader Ulhas Pawar, will inaugurate the conference, where approximately 200 research papers will be presented."

Renowned experts to address during program

Vaidya Prasad Pandkar highlighted that renowned experts like Vaidya Sameer Jamadagni, Dr. Girish Tilloo, Vaidya Yogesh Kale, Vaidya Renuka Kulkarni, Vaidya Balendu Prakash, Prof. Mamata Bhagawat, and Vaidya Dinesh K. S. will deliver keynote addresses during the event. The program will be presided over by Shri Sadguru Anandnath Maharaj Sangvadekar, Chairman of the Trust. Siddhesh Sharma from Vaidyanath and Ranjit Puranik from Shri Dhootpapeshwar will be present as guests of honor.

Dr. Tushar Saundakar also mentioned that a free health check-up camp will be organized at the venue, offering examinations and treatments for various diseases, along with 15 days of free medicines. More than 300 doctors will be involved in this initiative. The Ayurvedic expo will showcase Ayurvedic products, medicines, materials for panchakarma, beauty products, and various plants used in Ayurveda along with their applications.

