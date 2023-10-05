Pune's Naidu Hospital Animal Incinerator Temporarily Closed For Maintenance Until October 7

Representational Image |

The animal incinerator at Pune's Naidu Hospital is temporarily shuttered for electrical and fabrication improvements until October 7, according to an announcement by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in response to queries about the closure. This particular facility is the sole animal crematorium provided by the civic body within the city. It has been inaccessible for maintenance work since October 1.

Presently, animals from both within the city and beyond its limits are being cremated at the Naidu crematorium. In response to citizens' demands, the PMC established the existing animal cremation facility near Naidu Hospital in 2018, and it quickly became a place for the cremation of both pets and stray animals.