 Pune: MIT ADT Students Bid Farewell To Bappa
The immersion procession commenced from the Institute of Design's lawn, accompanied by the traditional 'Gajkarna' dhol pathak.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
MIT University of Art, Design, and Technology bid a cheerful farewell to Ganapati Bappa, accompanied by the resonating beats of drums and the enthusiastic cheers of thousands of students. The university's Ganeshotsav celebration, which commenced on Tuesday (19th), was marked by a series of activities led by students. They showcased dance performances and melodious renditions of songs, while the dramas they staged garnered an exceptional response from the audience.

The immersion procession commenced from the Institute of Design's lawn, accompanied by the traditional 'Gajkarna' dhol pathak. Dr Nachiket Thakur, Head of Institute Design, Dr Suraj Bhoyar, Head of Student Affairs, and professors from various university departments graced the occasion.

The program was guided by the Vice-Chancellor and Executive President of the University, Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, alongside Dr Sunita Karad, Prof. vice-chancellor Dr Anant Chakradev, and Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopde.

