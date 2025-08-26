 Parbhani: Dharmapuri Villagers Stage ‘Chakka Jaam’ Over ₹40 Lakh Road Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneParbhani: Dharmapuri Villagers Stage ‘Chakka Jaam’ Over ₹40 Lakh Road Scam

Parbhani: Dharmapuri Villagers Stage ‘Chakka Jaam’ Over ₹40 Lakh Road Scam

The agitators alleged that the engineers of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and contractors have embezzled funds amounting to ₹40 lakh for the Dharmapuri Phata to Dharmapuri road construction in the financial year 2022–23

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Parbhani: Dharmapuri Villagers Stage ‘Chakka Jaam’ Over ₹40 Lakh Road Scam | Sourced

Parbhani: The villagers of Dharmapuri staged a 'Chakka Jaam' agitation on the Parbhani–Jintur National Highway, demanding strict action against those accused of large-scale corruption in the Dharmapuri Phata to Dharmapuri road project.

The agitators alleged that the engineers of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and contractors have embezzled funds amounting to ₹40 lakh for the Dharmapuri Phata to Dharmapuri road construction in the financial year 2022–23. Therefore, they demanded that strict action should be taken against the accused. Traffic on the road was blocked for about three hours. The agitators withdrew the protest only when ZP CEO Natisha Mathur gave an assurance to take action on the issue within eight days.

Read Also
BJP Agitates In Parbhani Over Public Prosecutor Vinayak Chandel's Suicide, Demands Action Against...
article-image

Funds of ₹40 lakh were released for the road between Dharmapuri Phata and Dharmapuri, but construction was never started. The local residents had submitted a memorandum to the ZP and the district administration on several occasions, but no action was taken. Hence, the villagers resorted to the 'Chakka Jaam' agitation on Monday. The agitators parked their bullock carts in the middle of the road and sat down, halting traffic from both sides. The police present at the scene tried to convince the agitators to withdraw their protest, but they were in no mood to listen. They demanded that strict action be taken against the corrupt officers and the contractor. Meanwhile, CEO Mathur visited the spot and assured the agitators that action would be taken against those responsible within eight days. The agitators then withdrew their protest, and traffic was regularised.

Santosh Deshmukh, Tanaji Kadam, Navnath Paithane, Govind Kadam, Balasaheb Deshmukh, Rishikesh Betkar, Gopal Kadam, Vaijnath Kadam, Nagnath Kadam, Suresh Kale, Ramrao Kadam, Ravi Dongare, Mangesh Tidke, Balasaheb Renge, Pandurang Tidke, and others participated in the agitation.

FPJ Shorts
Kanpur Horror: Stray Dogs Beaten, Tied & Dumped In Sacks After Student Attacked, FIR Registered - VIDEO
Kanpur Horror: Stray Dogs Beaten, Tied & Dumped In Sacks After Student Attacked, FIR Registered - VIDEO
Alstom To Supply 234 Metro Cars And CBTC Signalling For Mumbai Metro Line 4
Alstom To Supply 234 Metro Cars And CBTC Signalling For Mumbai Metro Line 4
VIDEO: Scindia, Ramdev, Kangana Ranaut Among Dignitaries At RSS' Centenary Celebrations
VIDEO: Scindia, Ramdev, Kangana Ranaut Among Dignitaries At RSS' Centenary Celebrations
Mumbai News: Three Held In Kalyan Burglary, Hunt On For Fourth Accused
Mumbai News: Three Held In Kalyan Burglary, Hunt On For Fourth Accused

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Approves Land For IIM In Pimpri-Chinchwad,...

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Approves Land For IIM In Pimpri-Chinchwad,...

Parbhani: Dharmapuri Villagers Stage ‘Chakka Jaam’ Over ₹40 Lakh Road Scam

Parbhani: Dharmapuri Villagers Stage ‘Chakka Jaam’ Over ₹40 Lakh Road Scam

BJP Agitates In Parbhani Over Public Prosecutor Vinayak Chandel's Suicide, Demands Action Against...

BJP Agitates In Parbhani Over Public Prosecutor Vinayak Chandel's Suicide, Demands Action Against...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former MP Imtiyaz Jaleel Demands Immediate Release Of Pending Funds For...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former MP Imtiyaz Jaleel Demands Immediate Release Of Pending Funds For...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Deploy 2,700 Personnel For Ganeshotsav Security; 2,146 Registered Mandals,...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Deploy 2,700 Personnel For Ganeshotsav Security; 2,146 Registered Mandals,...