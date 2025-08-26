Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Orders Resurvey For Dhule Railway Line Land Acquisition |

Local farmers are ready to give agricultural land for the Nardana-Borvihir railway line, which is part of the Manmad-Indore railway project. Accordingly, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule ordered that the Dhule District Collector should set up an arbitration and conduct a case-wise resurvey and get fair rates to the farmers.

On this occasion, Marketing Minister and Guardian Minister of Dhule district Jayakumar Rawal said that emphasis will be placed on ensuring that the farmers who gave land for this project get fair rates for the land.

A meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Bawankule at the Mantralaya regarding the problems of local farmers regarding the Nardana-Borvihir railway line land acquisition.

Jayakumar Rawal, as well as the farmers affected by the project, were present. Dhule District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute and concerned officers were present through video conferencing.

24 villages are being affected by the Nardana-Borvihir railway line of the Manmad-Indore railway project. Some of these villages are within the municipal limits, and some are in rural areas.

“Farmers are not opposed to giving their own agricultural land for the railway project. However, emphasis will be placed on ensuring that they get the maximum fair compensation for the land as per the Land Acquisition Act and prevailing rates and other government norms,” said Rawal on this occasion.

Stating in this meeting that it is the government's policy that farmers who give land for government projects should get fair compensation, Revenue Minister Mr. Bawankule said, “After giving agricultural land for state or central government projects, it is the responsibility of the administration to get the maximum fair rate of land acquisition, especially for small landowner farmers.”

“For this, if the acquired land of the farmer is irrigated, he should get the rate accordingly. If social afforestation rates have been given to orchards, a re-survey should be conducted. As per the ‘MRTP’ Act and if the land is in the vicinity of an urban area, the rates of urban and agricultural land should be surveyed. If the roads leading to the fields are cut off, they should be prepared in favour of the railway project,” added Bawankule.

At this time, the project-affected farmers presented their demands before Bawankule, who ordered the Dhule District Collector to discuss this with the concerned farmers and conduct a case-wise re-survey.