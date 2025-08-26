 Jalgaon Police Arrests Man Who Posed As Ex-CM Eknath Shinde's PA In Rs 55.6 Lakh Fraud Case
Hitesh Ramesh Sanghvi, a resident of Navi Mumbai, who cheated 18 people of Rs 55.6 lakh by claiming to be a personal assistant in the office of the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has finally been arrested by the Jalgaon police in Thane

Vijay PathakUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon Police Arrests Man Who Posed As Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's PA In Rs 55.6 Lakh Fraud Case | File Photo

Hitesh Ramesh Sanghvi, a resident of Navi Mumbai, who cheated 18 people of Rs 55.6 lakh by claiming to be a personal assistant in the office of the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has finally been arrested by the Jalgaon police in Thane, and the court has remanded him in police custody till August 30. 

A case of fraud was registered against Hitesh Sanghvi and his wife, Arpita, in Jalgaon on August 8 at Shanipeth Police Station. Arpita Sanghvi has already been arrested.

Hitesh Ramesh Sanghvi,49, claiming to be the personal assistant of the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, cheated 18 people of Rs 55.6 lakh by offering them jobs in the railways, flats in MHADA and other different lures. 

Hitesh used to show different lures while his wife used to submit these documents. In this case, a case was registered against the couple at the Shanipeth police station on August 8. 

And it was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing. The police had arrested the wife of this impostor PA from Mumbai, and Arpita Sangvi is currently in judicial custody, while Hitesh was giving information to the police. 

On receiving information that Hitesh Sanghvi was in Thane, a police team left for Thane from Jalgaon. They arrested him. He was produced in court on Monday and was remanded in police custody till August 30.

