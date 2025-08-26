Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Approves Land For IIM In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Announces BJP MLA Mahesh Landge | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad, known as an industrial, labour, IT, and auto hub, is now set to host a branch of the renowned Indian Institute of Management (IIM). As the city celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesha on account of Ganeshotsav, this new announcement was made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bhosari, Mahesh Landge.

MLA Landge announced that Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has given the green light for this project, and the process of providing 70 acres of land has begun. Landge called this his own 'dream project'.

The IIM branch will be built on government pasture land at survey number 325 in Moshi. Landge said that this will further enhance Pimpri-Chinchwad’s reputation and give new momentum to its industrial development. Earlier, MLA Landge had taken the initiative to establish a branch of the Government College of Engineering, which was also successful. Now, the dream of establishing an IIM-Nagpur branch is coming to fruition.

MLA Landge expressed confidence that an IIM branch in this industrial city will create new opportunities for employment, research, and entrepreneurship. He believes that students from across the country will come to Pimpri-Chinchwad, enabling a direct connection with the business world and strengthening the city's educational foundation.

MLA Mahesh Landge said, “Pimpri-Chinchwad is an industrial city with residents from all corners of the country. Considering the Mumbai-Pune connectivity, industrial development, and academic environment, the establishment of an institution like IIM is a matter of pride for the city. The Chief Minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis, had held a meeting on this. Now, the Revenue Minister has approved the land. The director of IIM, Dr. Bhimraya Maitri, has taken the lead. The work for 'IIM' will now gain momentum."