Heavy Vehicles Banned On Pune-Mumbai Expressway From September 27 to 29 | File

Pune: In anticipation of the upcoming Ganpati Visarjan and Eid-e-Milad processions, the Highway Police have issued a crucial advisory regarding the temporary ban on entry for heavy vehicles travelling on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. This restriction also applies to Mumbai City, Navi Mumbai, and Thane City and will be in effect from September 27 to September 29.

Officials have confirmed that the ban on heavy vehicle entry will commence at 12am on September 27 and will remain in place until 12am on September 29.

This precautionary measure has been taken to prevent potential traffic congestion caused by the large processions that occur during both festivals across the state.

Additionally, the Highway Police have extended the entry ban for heavy vehicles to the Pune-Goa National Highway (NH66). This restriction will be in force from 8am on September 28 to 8pm on September 29.

Read Also Pune: Fake Army Officer Nabbed For Scamming Job Seekers

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)