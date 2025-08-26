Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Deploy 2,700 Personnel For Ganeshotsav Security; 2,146 Registered Mandals, 2.65 Lakh Idols Expected | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Across Maharashtra, Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6. A total of 2,146 Ganesh Mandals have registered within the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). Preventive action has been taken against 1,809 people, and over 2,500 police personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth celebrations in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Ganesh Mandals and Immersion Details

Out of the 2,146 public Ganesh Mandals registered in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, over 2.65 lakh domestic Ganesh idols are expected in the city from tomorrow. Among the public mandals, 521 will immerse idols on the 7th day, 236 on the 9th day, 373 on the 10th day, and 951 on the 11th day. For immersions, 45 designated spots have been created across river ghats and artificial tanks.

Traffic Changes in the City

To avoid congestion during the festival, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have deployed additional forces at key chowks in the city. A total of two officers and 400 homeguards will be on duty. Traffic diversions have been planned at 38 immersion procession routes and will be announced soon by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Patil.

Preventive Measures Against Criminals

To maintain law and order, preventive action has already been taken against 1,809 individuals. Police teams will patrol the city to prevent crimes or disturbances, and action will be taken under relevant BNS sections against anyone found engaging in wrongdoing.

Deployment Details

A total of 2,727 police personnel will be on duty during Ganeshotsav, including 1 Joint Commissioner of Police, 1 Additional Commissioner, 6 Deputy Commissioners, 9 Assistant Commissioners, 64 Police Inspectors, 291 Assistant Police Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors, and 2,355 constables.

Along with them, 400 Homeguards, 2 SRPF platoons, 1 BDDS team, 17 striking squads, and 6 RCP platoons will also be deployed.

Preparation for Ganeshotsav

Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey held multiple meetings with police officials and Ganesh Mandal representatives on August 6 and 18, instructing them not to use DJs or laser beam lights. Preventive instructions were issued again on August 23. Mock drills, combing operations, and ground checks have been carried out. The police have warned that any violation of rules will invite punitive and criminal action.

Commissioner Urges Cooperation

Commissioner Choubey appealed, “All Ganesh Mandal office bearers, workers, and citizens should cooperate with the police during Ganeshotsav. The festival should be celebrated peacefully, happily, and within the framework of law and order.”