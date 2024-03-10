Pune: Airport At Purandar To Come Into Reality, Devendra Fadnavis Says Land Acquisition To Start Soon

The new integrated terminal building at Pune Airport in Lohgaon was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing. PM Modi stated that this new terminal will make air travel easier and more comfortable for the common man of the country.

The program was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kolhapur Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Cooperation Minister Dilip Valse Patil, and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil at Pune Airport.

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis thanked the central government for creating a grand and modern terminal befitting the city of Pune, which gives a feel of the culture of Pune city. "Pune is an important city, the manufacturing and IT hub of Maharashtra. Many citizens come to Pune from the country and abroad. The old terminal was inadequate to accommodate such a large number of passengers. A request to the Ministry of Defense made available space for the new building and thus the grand terminal stood," he said.

"A grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the inspiration of Maharashtra, has been erected outside the building. Lord Vitthal's mural, Warli art, country game Mallakhamba, etc., are displayed in this building. The atmosphere in the building suits our local culture. Local products can be sold at the airport. You have got a perfect terminal," he added.

Land acquisition for the airport at Purandar soon: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis also said that land acquisition for the airport and cargo center at Purandar will start soon. "Since Pune is the center of the Air Force, the runway at Pune Airport has to be closed often. Therefore, keeping in mind the need for the expansion of aviation services, a new airport will be constructed at Purandar in the Pune district. Land acquisition will be started soon. An airport and cargo center will be set up at Purandar where industries can develop new supply chains and boost employment," said Fadnavis.

He expressed his belief that considering the growing expansion of Pune, this airport is necessary and it will increase the GDP of Pune by 2 percent.

Attempt to extend the runway of Pune Airport: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar said that along with constructing a new airport in the Pune district, it is being considered to extend the existing runway. Due to the visionary Prime Minister, such radical changes are taking place in the country.

New terminal at glance

The new terminal building of the Lohegaon international airport in Pune, inaugurated on Sunday, will be spread over 7,50,000 square feet and have a capacity of handling more than one crore passengers per year, officials earlier said.

The facility will also have 10 aerobridges and 72 check-in counters.

The new terminal building at the Kolhapur airport is being constructed in an area of 4,000 square metres, as per officials.

It will be equipped with all modern amenities and 10 check-in counters for passengers. The interiors of the terminal building will depict the local culture and heritage sites.

Kolhapur airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the new terminal buildings of the Kolhapur airports in Maharashtra which will be equipped with various modern amenities.

Passengers arriving in Kolhapur will be greeted by splendid depictions of Goddess Ambabai, the revered deity of Karveer, and Lord Jyotiba, in the baggage claim room.

The airport is adourned with magnificent images showcasing Kolhapur's tourism highlights, including Rankala, Panhala, and the Khidrapur temple, offering travellers a warm welcome to the cultural richness of the region.