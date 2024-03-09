Pune: MIT-ADT University Celebrates Women Achievers - PHOTOS INSIDE |

In commemoration of International Women's Day, MIT-ADT University in Pune hosted a ceremony to honour women who have made significant strides in their respective fields. The event aimed to celebrate the achievements of women and highlight their indispensable roles in society.

Amidst a gathering of esteemed guests, including Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Dr Neelam Gorhe and Mumbai Income Tax Commissioner D Pallavi Darade, the ceremony showcased the remarkable accomplishments of women from diverse backgrounds.

Dr Gorhe emphasised the importance of women supporting each other and urged for a change in societal mindset, advocating for increased appreciation and recognition of women's contributions. She commended the university for its efforts in empowering women and fostering inclusivity.

Dr Darade echoed these sentiments, emphasising the pivotal role of education in empowering women and underscoring the need for equal opportunities in the workforce.

Read Also Pune Police Inspector Found Dead On Railway Track In Beed

Prof Dr Sunita Karad, the Executive Director of MIT-ADT University, shed light on the institution's initiatives aimed at promoting women's empowerment. She applauded the award recipients for their outstanding achievements and highlighted the university's commitment to fostering a supportive environment for women to thrive.

The ceremony culminated in the recognition of ten exemplary women achievers, including plastic surgeon Dr Ujwala Dahiphale, managing director of Kan Biosys Sandipa Kanitkar, and head of Kamani Tubes Dr Kalpana Saroj, among others. Each one was lauded for their exceptional contributions and groundbreaking work in their respective fields.