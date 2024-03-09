Pune Police Inspector Found Dead On Railway Track In Beed | Sourced

A police inspector from Maharashtra’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Pune was discovered dead on the railway tracks near Parli Railway Station in Beed district, officials informed on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash Bhimrao Dudhal (42), and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide due to the recovery of a suicide note.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Dudhal's presence in Parli, which is approximately 350 kilometers away from Pune.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. We have been informed that a suicide note has been recovered, citing domestic issues as the reason for the extreme step. Dudhal was associated with the CID in Pune and was on a 10-day leave at the time,” stated Dilip Bhujbal, Inspector General of Police (CID).