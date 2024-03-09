Good News! Nagpur To Pune Journey To Be Reduced To 6 Hours Soon | X/@Dev_Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday via X (formerly Twitter) that the travel time between Nagpur and Pune would soon be reduced to six hours upon the completion of the redeveloped Pune-Ahmednagar-Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad) corridor of NH-753F and the establishment of a new greenfield six-lane expressway.

Nagpur to Pune distance will soon be just 6 hours !



🕠 5.25pm | 8-3-2024📍 Nagpur | संध्या. ५.२५ वा. | ८-३-२०२४ 📍 नागपूर.



MoU between Government of India and Government of Maharashtra for

Development of existing Pune – Ahmednagar – Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, corridor NH

Currently, the journey between the two cities takes eight hours via the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

This development follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Centre and the Maharashtra government, with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) MD Brajesh Dixit, and other officials present during the signing ceremony.

MSIDC, a Maharashtra government undertaking, will oversee both projects.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari hailed these projects as landmarks that would generate toll revenue. "Both expressways will link with the Samruddhi and other highways in Vidarbha and Marathwada, significantly reducing travel time between major cities. Commuters from Pune will soon reach Nagpur in just six hours, easing traffic congestion on routes to Ahmednagar and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," he remarked.

Gadkari further urged Fadnavis to develop logistic parks and foster industrial clusters along both highways. "These roads have the potential to generate ₹100 crore in revenue for the government," he emphasised.