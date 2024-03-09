Pune Viral Video: Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar Hug Each Other At Baramati Temple | Video Screenshot

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, possible rivals in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, met and hugged each other at a temple in Baramati on Friday.

The video of their meeting and exchanging greetings has gone viral on social media.

Speculation is rife that Sunetra Pawar could be fielded by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency against Sule, who is Ajit's cousin and the daughter of party founder Sharad Pawar.

The two came face to face at Kamleshwar Temple in Jalochi village.

"After offering prayers at the temple, I happened to meet Supriya tai. We both exchanged greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri and Women's Day," Sunetra Pawar said.

Earlier, Sunetra Pawar said that both she and Ajit Pawar will work to resolve people's problems "if given the opportunity".

"If you (the people of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency) support us, we will work to solve your problems," she said.

Sunetra emphasised the work done by her husband and said she is proud of him for his work on such a large scale.

"I feel proud of Ajit Pawar when I look at his work done on such a large scale. I feel that he has always tried to reach out to the last person and solve their problems," she added.

"I too will try my best to address your problems and issues," she assured.

Until now, "Dada" (as Ajit Pawar is called by his supporters) was working for them, and "my role will be to convey (people's concerns) to him," she said.