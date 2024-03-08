Pune: Supriya Sule Calls Reduction In LPG Cylinder Prices 'Jumla' - Watch Video | Video Screengrab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday the reduction of LPG cylinder prices by ₹100. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said the decision was made in observance of International Women's Day.

Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti.



"Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by ₹100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti," the PM wrote.

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them," he added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has taken a jibe at the BJP government, calling it a 'jumla'.

Baramati MP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule said that the decision to cut the LPG cylinder prices by ₹100 is a "political" move that has come as a "compulsion" ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"I am not surprised at all. Look at the timing. They have been in power for the last nine years. Why didn't they think of this earlier? Just when the election, I mean it will probably be announced in the next five or six days, 'yeh aur ek jumla hai'... It's all political, it is not from the heart at all," she said.

She further added, "During our government, the cylinder was ₹430. Why don't they match it?"

The announcement also comes a day after the Centre approved the extension of a targeted subsidy of ₹300 per 14.2kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year for the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for the financial year 2024-25.