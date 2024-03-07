 Pune: AAP Shares Video Of Cash Bundles Found In PMC Engineer's Drawer
Mukund Kirdat, AAP's Maharashtra spokesperson, has penned a letter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Pune Municipal Commissioner, urging a thorough investigation into the matter

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Pune: AAP Shares Video Of Cash Bundles Found In PMC Engineer's Drawer | Video Screengrab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday shared a video showcasing bundles of cash discovered in the drawer of a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) engineer, allegedly received from a contractor.

Raviraj Kale, an AAP youth worker from Pimpri-Chinchwad, stumbled upon the scene while visiting the PMC headquarters. Witnessing a contractor hand over a closed wallet containing a stack of notes to a junior engineer, Kale observed as the engineer discreetly stashed the wallet in a drawer. Prompted by suspicion, Kale and his colleague confronted the engineer, who claimed the money was temporary holdings from the contractor. However, upon inspection, the wallet revealed a staggering sum of ₹2-3 lakh.

The video shared by AAP has gone viral and sparked widespread outrage. 

article-image

Meanwhile, Mukund Kirdat, AAP's Maharashtra spokesperson, has penned a letter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Pune Municipal Commissioner, urging a thorough investigation into the matter.

"We demand clarity on the source of these funds, the nature of the relationship between the contractor and the individual involved, and the contracts awarded to this contractor. Corruption seems deeply rooted within the PMC, necessitating urgent intervention," Kirdat emphasised.

article-image

