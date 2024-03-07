Pune Video: Gang Of 10-12 Wield Swords & Koytas, Target 3 Men On Bike In Khadakwasla | Video Screengrab

In a disturbing incident unfolding in Pune's Khadakwasla area, a gang of 10-12 assailants wielding swords and machetes targeted three individuals on a bike on Wednesday evening. The harrowing scene, captured on CCTV cameras, has since circulated widely on social media, sparking shock and outrage.

Pune Video: Group Of 10-12 Wield Swords & Koytas, Target 3 Men On Bikes In Khadakwasla#Pune #PuneNews pic.twitter.com/gXae3N5D92 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) March 7, 2024

The video footage reveals a chilling sequence of events as the attackers lay in wait, armed with weapons, before ambushing the unsuspecting victims upon their arrival. The assault took place on the road leading to Gorhe Budruk village, situated along Sihangad Road.

Expressing grave concern over the "deteriorating law and order situation", Baramati MP Supriya Sule shared the video on social media, urging immediate action from the state's home department. In a message directed at State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, she underscored the urgent need to crackdown on such acts of terror, emphasising that the safety and security of citizens should remain paramount.

"This incident is a glaring reflection of the alarming state of law and order in the state. It's imperative that swift and decisive action be taken against those responsible for terrorising innocent civilians. The home department must step in urgently to restore peace and ensure that such heinous acts are met with the full force of the law," Sule asserted.