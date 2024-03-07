Pune: Ramwadi Metro Station To Lohegaon Airport Shuttle Bus Service Started - Timings, Ticket Price & All You Need To Know | X/@suniltingre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the 5.5km stretch of the Pune Metro, extending from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi.

This marks the completion of Vanaz to Ramwadi line of the Pune Metro, bridging the eastern and western parts of the city, enabling commuters to traverse a distance of over 14.5km in just 36 minutes at a fare of ₹30.

Several areas including Viman Nagar, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Kharadi, and Vadgaon Sheri will benefit from this connectivity enhancement. Additionally, IT employees in Ramwadi will find their daily commute significantly easier.

Anticipating a surge in ridership, Pune Metro authorities estimate an increase of at least 15,000 passengers per day, adding to the current count of 60,000 daily commuters.

Meanwhile, in collaboration with the Pune Metro and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), an air-conditioned ‘Airport Shuttle Bus’ service commenced from Ramwadi station to Pune Airport on the same day. Operating every 25 minutes at a fare of ₹10, this service will facilitate convenient airport travel for residents. Stops along the route include Hyatt Hotel, Weikfield IT Park, Sakore Nagar, Nexa Showroom, Viman Nagar lane no. 22, Viman Nagar lane no. 21, Symbiosis College in Viman Nagar, and Chrome Mall Airport.

Bus departure timings from Ramwadi station are: 7:40am, 8am, 8:25am, 8:50am, 9:15am, 9:40am, 10:05am, 10:30am, 10:55am, 11:20am, 12:15pm, 12:40pm, 1pm, 1:20pm, 3:20pm, 3:40pm, 4pm, 4:25pm, 4:50pm, 5:15pm, 5:40pm, 6:05pm, 6:30pm, 6:55pm, 7:20pm, 7:45pm, 8:40pm, 9:05pm, 9:30pm and 9:50pm.

Bus departure timings from Lohegaon Airport are: 6:40am, 7am, 7:20am, 8am, 8:25am, 8:50am, 9:15am, 9:40am, 10:05am, 10:30am, 10:55am, 11:20am, 11:45am, 12:40pm, 1pm, 1:20pm, 1:40pm, 3:40pm, 4:05pm, 4:25pm, 4:50pm, 5:15pm, 5:40pm, 6:05pm, 6:30pm, 6:55pm, 7:20pm, 7:45pm, 8:10pm, 9:05pm, 9:30pm, 9:55pm and 10:15pm.

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, MLA Sunil Tingre, former mayor Muralidhar Mohol, and former MLA Jagdish Mulik graced the inauguration of the shuttle service.