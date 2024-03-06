PHOTOS: Ruby Hall To Ramwadi Stretch Of Pune Metro Inaugurated And Running!

By: Ankita Apte | March 06, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi Metro on Wednesday
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar participated in the programme from Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai
The six-kilometre Metro line from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, inaugurated by the Prime Minister, completed its trial run on February 5, 2024
Punekars have been waiting eagerly for this stretch to start, as the inauguration was postponed twice
It will give great relief to commuters on the Pune-Nagar road who face traffic jams on a daily basis
It will also help passengers from Yerawda, Kalyani Nagar and Ramwadi by saving time and making their journey easier
Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch of Pune Metro has 4 stations on its route
This new route will make the commute easier and will also decrease the number of traffic jams in the city of Pune
Pune Metro has also released a revised timetable and fare chart for all its routes effective from March 6, 2024