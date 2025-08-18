 Monsoon Relief: Nashik Dams Overflow With 15.6 TMC More Water Than Last Year
Monsoon Relief: Nashik Dams Overflow With 15.6 TMC More Water Than Last Year

Officials said the Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, has reached 83 per cent of its capacity with 4.651 TMC.

Monsoon rains have brought relief to Nashik district, with 11 of its 26 major dams now full and the remaining 15 recording more than 83 per cent water storage. According to official data, the total water storage in these dams has reached 58.380 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), 15.600 TMC more than last year. 

Officials said the Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, has reached 83 per cent of its capacity with 4.651 TMC. Water levels in the Jayakwadi (Nathsagar) dam in Marathwada have also improved, crossing 90%, due to releases from Nashik dams. 

The district received consistent rainfall since May, a month earlier than usual, easing concerns of a water crisis. “With satisfactory rainfall continuing, storage in the remaining dams is also expected to reach full capacity,” an official said. 

There are a total of 26 major dams in Nashik district. The total water storage in these has reached 58.380 million cubic feet (TMC), which is 15.600 TMC more than last year. Eleven of these dams are overflowing, while the water storage in the other fifteen dams has eliminated the water concerns in the area until next year. 

The data shows that the water storage in the Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, has reached 83 per cent (4,651 TMC).

Farmers have expressed relief as the early and steady rainfall has ensured adequate irrigation. The overflowing dams include Kashyapi, Alandi, Waghad, Bhavali, Valdevi, Nandur Madhmeshwar, Tisgaon, Bham, Haranbari, Keljar and Manikpunj. Authorities confirmed that Nashik’s water releases to Jayakwadi have eased Marathwada’s water shortage this year.

