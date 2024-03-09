Pune Metro Introduces Daily Pass For ₹100 - Here's All You Need to Know About It | Anand Chaini

Due to popular demand, Pune Metro has introduced a daily pass facility priced at ₹100, valid for one full business day from 6am to 10pm.

According to Pune Metro's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the daily pass holders can enjoy unlimited metro services on both routes, from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Civil Court and Vanaz to Ramwadi. Additionally, the pass holders can enter and exit multiple times at any station.

It's worth noting that the pass amount is non-refundable and no discounts are applicable.

"Grab your pass now and experience the convenience of unlimited Pune Metro travel throughout the day," read the post.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated a 5.5km stretch of the Pune Metro, extending from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi. This completed the Vanaz to Ramwadi line, connecting the eastern and western parts of the city, allows commuters to traverse a distance of over 14.5km in just 36 minutes at a fare of ₹30.

Furthermore, the PM also laid the foundation stone for the PCMC to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti Chowk) stretch. This stretch, sanctioned by the Centre last year on October 23, comprises an elevated route with four stations: Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi, and Bhakti Shakti Chowk. Covering a total length of 4.413km, the project's cost is estimated at ₹910.18 crore.